Second annual CA State Parks Week begins Wednesday

This week marks the beginning of the second annual California State Parks Week.

Starting last year, the multi-day celebration brings attention to the 280 state parks in California including multiple on the Central Coast.

On Wednesday community members can visit the Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History for a virtual reality tour of our local parks like the elephant seal colony at Piedras Blancas or the kelp forest at Hearst San Simeon Beach.

Or enjoy a hike through another local state park like Montaña de Oro.

California State Park Week begins Wednesday and runs through June 18.