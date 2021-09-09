Second California Golden State Stimulus payments already going out

The “Golden State Stimulus II ” or GSS II, is what the state is calling a second round of payments that range anywhere from $500 to $1,000 and which will be going out by mail or direct deposit through the end of the year.

"Yeah, I got the first check which was great and then I thought the second one is coming cool, but it just never came,” said San Luis Obispo resident Phil Epstein.

If you are like Epstein, waiting for the second round, you likely won't need to wait much longer.

Residents who've already filed their 2020 tax return in California should start seeing payments hitting their bank accounts.

"Some may have already seen that in their bank accounts. So if you have not, chances are you will be receiving it pretty soon,” said Jose Ramirez Melgoza, employee at Emmanuel's Tax & Bookkeeping in Santa Maria.

According to Ramirez, similar to the first payments, those who don't have a Social Security number but have individual taxpayer-identification numbers also known as “ITINs” still qualify.

One difference now is the adjusted gross income has gone up from $30,000 to $75,000, giving more Californians an opportunity this time around.

Additionally, some people who received the first Golden State Stimulus payment earlier this year can also qualify for the additional payment.

These are the requirements according to the state of California Franchise Tax Board’s Website:

Individuals with an SSN



Qualified for GSS I and claimed a credit for at least one dependent: $500

Didn’t qualify for GSS I and did not claim a credit for any dependents: $600

Didn’t qualify for GSS I and claimed a credit for at least one dependent: $1,100

Qualified for GSS I and didn’t claim a credit for any dependents: $0

Married (filing separately)



Qualified for GSS I and claimed a credit for at least one dependent: $250

Didn’t qualify for GSS I and did not claim a credit for any dependents: $300

Didn’t qualify for GSS I and claimed a credit for at least one dependent: $550

Qualified for GSS I and didn’t claim a credit for any dependents: $0

Individuals with an ITIN



Qualified for GSS I and claimed a credit for at least one dependent: $500

Qualified for GSS I and didn’t claim a credit for any dependents: $0

If you haven't filed your 2020 tax return yet, you still have time to receive this payment. People must file before October 15 of this year.

One thing to keep in mind is if you qualified for the first round of payments and claimed no dependents you will not receive any additional money this time around.

The state's Franchise Tax Board website also has many helpful tools to use including an estimator that will tell you about how much money you can receive.

Those who do not have direct deposit may start to see their payments in their mailboxes 2-3 weeks after.