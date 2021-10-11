Second rape reported on Cal Poly campus within a week

A second rape has been reported on Cal Poly's campus within a week.

According to an alert that went out to Cal Poly staff and students on Sunday evening, the incident occurred at the Poly Canyon Village Apartments.

Police are reportedly still looking for the perpetrator, who is described as a 5'10" male with a slender build and blond, curly hair.

Last week, a rape was reported in an area on campus known as the "architecture graveyard."

The suspect, in that case, was described as a man in his early 20s, 5'7" tall with a muscular build, approximately 180 to 200 pounds, and no facial hair.

In a statement that went out to Cal Poly community members, Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong said that based on current details, the two rapes to not appear to be related.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact the Cal Poly Police Department at (805) 756-2281.

*The story has been updated to reflect that university officials have said that two rapes do not appear to be related.