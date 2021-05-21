Second Santa Maria Regal Theatre location reopens

Another Central Coast movie theatre is back open.

Regal Edwards Santa Maria, located at 1521 S. Bradley Road off Highway 101 in Santa Maria, will resume showings Friday afternoon.

While the Regal theatres next to the Santa Maria Town Central Mall and in Arroyo Grande reopened a few weeks ago, this additional Santa Maria location remained closed until now.

COVID-19 safety protocols at the theatre will be in place.

Showings include “Tom & Jerry,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Trolls World Tour,” “Nobody” and more.

The first showing Friday begins at 3:30 p.m.