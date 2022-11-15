Second teen suspect arrested in Santa Maria shooting investigation

Santa Maria police have arrested a second person in connection with a shooting that seriously injured two teens in early October.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on October 9, 2022, in the area of Vine and Jewel streets.

Officers say they found two females, 17 and 18 years old, in a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. The victims reportedly suffered serious gunshot wounds.

On November 1, police arrested a 15-year-old boy suspected of being involved in the shooting. He was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to police, a second suspect, identified as Dominic Joseph Leal, 18, of Santa Maria, was arrested on November 14 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police say a search of his home resulted in the discovery of multiple firearms.

As of Tuesday, Leal remained in custody with bail set at $1 million.