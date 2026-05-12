Semi crashed into construction zone on Highway 101

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The California Highway Patrol is asking drivers to find an alternate route after a crash lead to a hazmat situation on Highway 101 late Monday night.

CHP said all southbound lanes are closed and drivers can expect major delays just south of Prince Street.

According to the CHP incident report, a semi-truck crashed in a construction zone and hit the large arm coming off granite machinery.

CHP SLO Semi-truck damaged in Highway 101 crash



A fuel tank is leaking onto Highway 101, according to the incident report.

KSBY cameras show the traffic backup at Bello Street.

KSBY KSBY cameras show traffic backup after the crash.

Stay with KSBY for the latest updates and road conditions.