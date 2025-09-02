Overturned semi blocks lanes of Highway 1 in Arroyo Grande area

A semi-truck on its side was blocking lanes of Highway 1 in the Arroyo Grande area into Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. near Willow Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol's Traffic Incident Information Page, the semi and one trailer overturned. Another trailer attached to the truck remained upright.

CHP was unable to provide additional details on the crash.

While traffic was being allowed through the areas as of 1:15 p.m., there were delays in the area.

No word on the cause or when the crash will be cleared.