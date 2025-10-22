Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Senior Scam Stoppers': Event aims to help seniors identify and report scams

Scammers are getting smarter and seniors are often their main targets.

That's why Assemblymember Dawn Addis and local leaders hosted a Senior Scam Stoppers event on Wednesday to help residents spot fraud before it's too late.

Addis' office says they've seen a rise in cases where people click fake links or lose money to bogus contractors. Seniors are especially vulnerable because they may be less familiar with new technology or just want to help.

Officials are reminding everyone to think before you click, and never send money to someone you've never met.

"These scams are evolving and they are much harder to recognize than they used to be," said Andrea Chmelik, Assembly District 30 District Director. "You know, beforehand, it could be an email or it would be typos and people kind of get an idea that it is not a real email. However, this is evolving so fast, but this is really important for people to be continuously reminded, to be vigilant and to understand the new types of scams that are out there, to not follow them and think before you click, tap, send somebody money that you've never met in person so you don't become a victim."

Resources to help identify and report fraud:

Watch the Senior Crime Stoppers Seminar here:

