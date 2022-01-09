Series of prescribed burns in San Luis Obispo County beginning on Jan. 10

Starting on Jan. 10, 2022, the California Department of Parks and Recreation along with CAL Fire San Luis Obispo will start a series of prescribed burns.

Actual burn days are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Among the locations selected are Montaña De Oro State Park in the vicinity of Camp Keep, Morro Bay State Park along Quintana Road and La Loma Avenue and Hearst San Simeon State Park near the Washburn Campground area.

The goal is to burn around 170 brush piles to reduce fire hazards and fuel loads.

The San Luis Obispo Air Pollution Control District and the Morro Bay Fire Department will also support these efforts.

The prescribed burns may start as early as 7 A.M. and will be curtailed by around 5 P.M.

The plan is to wrap up by Jan. 21, 2022.