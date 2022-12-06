Watch Now
Seven-vehicle car accident closes NB lanes of Hwy 101 temporarily

KSBY News
The northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Price Street in Pismo Beach were blocked due to a multi-vehicle traffic incident earlier this morning.
Posted at 7:50 AM, Dec 06, 2022
Seven cars were involved in the Highway 101 accident which occurred around 5:30 a.m.

Tow trucks and emergency responders were present.

CAL FIRE SLO told KSBY that two people were transported to a nearby hospital.

The accident occurred in two different areas along northbound Highway 101 near Price Street and the Wadsworth Avenue off-ramp according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Caltrans tweeted at 6:20 a.m. that the roads were blocked and then just around 7:30 a.m., tweeted the road closures were lifted.

