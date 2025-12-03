Shandon man sentenced to 30 years to life for deadly stabbing

A man who stabbed two family members during an argument at their Shandon home two years ago was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years to life in prison.

In October, Justin Tray Buchanan, 34, pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, and assault with a knife.

Kelly Jean Buchanan, 44, was stabbed to death in the attack on July 16, 2023. Her husband, William Buchanan, was injured.

During the attack, a neighbor reportedly intervened. Authorities say Justin Buchanan also went after the neighbor with a knife, but he was able to defend himself and was unharmed.

The incident happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on a Sunday and resulted in the small community being told to shelter in place while San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies searched for the suspect.

Justin Buchanan was taken into custody a little after 3 a.m. the next morning.