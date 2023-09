The Shandon Rest Area off Highway 46 is closed.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the closure is due to a water main break on Wednesday.

No information on a timeline for repairs has been released.

In November of 2021, major renovations at the rest area were completed, including a new wastewater disposal system and an electric vehicle charging.

Related:

Southbound 101 rest stop at Camp Roberts reopens, Gaviota a work in progress