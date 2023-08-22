Southbound 101 rest stop at Camp Roberts reopens, Gaviota a work in progress

The southbound Highway 101 rest area near Camp Roberts officially reopened to the public Tuesday, Caltrans announced.

The rest area, north of San Miguel, had been closed since November 2021 for extensive repairs, Ashley Stevens of KSBY previously reported.

Upgrades included a complete replacement of the wastewater treatment system and “major” upgrades to the electrical system to support energy-efficient equipment, Caltrans said.

The northbound Highway 101 rest area at Camp Roberts remains closed as similar renovations as the southbound rest area continue. No estimated reopening date has been confirmed for the northbound rest area, Caltrans said.

The southbound rest stop has electric vehicle charging stations. Those will remain offline for the time being pending the delivery and installation of a new cell signal power module. No estimated timeframe was given by Caltrans.

Work on the $4.2 million project began in May 2021. Delays in materials contributed to the lengthy closure, Caltrans said.

Gaviota rest stop still a work in progress

Repairs on the Gaviota rest areas along Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County remain a work in progress following major winter storm damage from January of this year.

A reopening date will be announced when the repairs on the northbound rest area facility are complete. Caltrans did not say how long those repairs are estimated to take.

The southbound Gaviota rest area will remain closed through the fall. Caltrans cited safety issues related to the ongoing emergency repair work on the No. 1 southbound lane on Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel.