Shell Beach post office closing permanently

A small Central Coast town is losing its post office.

According to a representative with the United States Postal Service, the location at 1301 Shell Beach Road will close permanently on Friday, Aug. 28.

The representative said the building’s landlord did not renew USPS’ lease, leading to the closure.

USPS added that anyone with a PO Box at the Shell Beach location will keep the same address, but their boxes will be moved to the Pismo Beach Post Office.

According to online records, Shell Beach’s first postmaster was appointed in 1944.