Shellfish warning lifted in San Luis Obispo County

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has lifted its warning against the consumption of sport-harvested bivalve shellfish in San Luis Obispo County.

The advisory was issued in late August. According to CDPH, the latest testing reveals paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxins have now returned to normal levels in mussels within the area.

These toxins produce symptoms such as tingling around the fingertips and mouth, directly affecting the nervous system. Loss of balance and slurred speech can follow, along with complete muscular paralysis and death from asphyxiation in severe cases.

The annual mussel quarantine on the California coast remains in effect. This means that scallops, clams and oysters harvested in San Luis Obispo County can be enjoyed, but sport-harvested mussels should not be consumed.

The quarantine will remain through October, and forbids the sport-harvesting of mussels for consumption. Commercial harvesters and dealers are not affected.

State-certified commercial shellfish harvesters are permitted to sell these products by state law and are frequently monitored for toxins.

For the latest updates on shellfish advisories in California, call CDPH's Shellfish Information Line at (800) 553-4133 or check out the recreational bivalve shellfish advisory interactive map.