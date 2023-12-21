Sheriff: Shooting in Creston determined murder-suicide

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies responded to shots heard in Creston Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, dispatch received a 911 call from a woman who was involved in a family disturbance with a man at their home on the 2700 block of Calf Canyon Highway.

During the call, sheriff's officials say dispatch heard what was suspected to be gunshots in the background. Deputies were sent to the home and when they arrived they found a man and woman dead inside the house.

An investigation by detectives determined the woman was 40-year-old Maria Quesada, and the man was her stepfather 60-year-old Arturo Quesada.

Detectives believe the incident was a murder-suicide where Arturo shot and killed Maria and then killed himself.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or any other crisis you can call the Central Coast Hotline at 800-783-0607.