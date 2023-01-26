Sheriff: Three people in possession of catalytic converters arrested in Nipomo

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Nipomo Thursday morning.

It happened on the 500 block of Sandydale Drive. When deputies arrived they say the vehicle had left the area but was later located being driven southbound on Highway 101.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the Tefft Street offramp. Deputies say all three occupants of the vehicle, Pedro Enriquez Bautista, Alexis Antonio Gomez, and Maritza Serena Hernandez had outstanding arrest warrants.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found stolen mail and packages, along with three catalytic converters, power tools and burglary tools.

All three were arrested for grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of stolen property.

Deputies say further investigation led to a motel in Arroyo Grande where they located additional stolen mail and packages as well as more burglary tools. The man in the room, identified as Duane Patrick James, Jr., also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant. He was also arrested for mail theft.

The four suspects were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for their warrants and for the crimes.