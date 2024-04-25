Sheriff: Two people arrested after assaulting a man and woman in their Lompoc home

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials arrested a man an a woman after deputies say they violently attacked two people in their own home.

On Tuesday at 12:23 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault that just occurred on the 4000 block of Capella Drive in Lompoc.

Before deputies arrived, they said the suspects left the scene in a silver Ford Mustang.

Upon further investigation, deputies identified the suspects as 21-year-old Clyde Richardson of Lompoc and 23-year-old Devon Leininger from Lompoc.

Deputies learned that Richardson and Leininger, knew the victims, knocked on the door, and then pushed their way into the home where they physically attacked the man and woman.

Deputies said during that attack, Richardson took out a handgun, threatened the man and hit him in the head with the handgun. Before leaving the home, the suspects slashed the tires of the victims’ vehicles.

After sharing the the man and woman's descriptions, at approximately 1:51 p.m., a CHP officer located them on Central Avenue at D Street where they were arrested without further incident.

Richardson was found in possession of a loaded firearm and was arrested for residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, battery, criminal threats, conspiracy, vandalism, brandishing a firearm, violation of a restraining order, carry a loaded firearm in public, possession of an un-serialized “ghost gun”, possession of a controlled substance while being in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm while committing a felony, and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held without bail.

Devon Leininger was arrested for residential burglary, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, battery, criminal threats, conspiracy, vandalism, vandalism, dissuading a witness, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held without bail.