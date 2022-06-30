Earlier this month, two male suspects wanted for murder, carjacking and robbery in multiple counties were stopped after a high-speed chase led law enforcement through San Luis Obispo County into Kern County.

One suspect, a juvenile, was arrested. The other, a 20-year-old man, was found dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Sheriff's officials now say the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

On Thursday, Kern County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Kittipong Kuanbooncharn, 20, of Lompoc.

Officials say he was found dead at Berenda Mesa Canal, one mile north of Hwy 46, in the Lost Hills area, at about 7:19 p.m. on June 8.

Law enforcement agencies from Orange, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Kern Counties were all involved in the case.

The sheriff's office has not released the name of the juvenile suspect.