High-speed police chase ends after crime spree, murder

A multi-county crime spree ended on Wednesday night after two wanted suspects from Santa Barbara County were detained following a high-speed pursuit through San Luis Obispo County into Kern.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, reports came into the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office of two wanted suspects from Santa Barbara County on the run for carjacking, shooting, armed robbery that day, and murder committed earlier in the week.

By 4:40 p.m., Sheriff's Deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle near Highway 46 and Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles. The officers lost the car but found them again with help from a CHP helicopter.

After a high-speed pursuit from Hwy 46 near Mill Road, the suspects were chased into Kern County. Eventually, the suspects exited their vehicle and ran on foot through an orchard.

SLO County Sheriff's Deputies established a perimeter, while Kern County searched for the two suspects. The suspects were ultimately found, and the Kern County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the case.

This is a developing case, and more information will be released as it becomes available.