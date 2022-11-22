Sheriff's office looking for missing woman last seen in Arroyo Grande

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman.

Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig, 22, of Los Osos was last seen in Arroyo Grande at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.

A family member reported her missing on November 21.

According to sheriff's officials, Moriarty Puig recently moved back to San Luis Obispo County from Colorado and may be headed to the Santa Barbara or Santa Cruz areas.

Moriarty Puig is described as 5'7" tall and 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a maroon and navy hooded shirt with leggings and carrying a canvas Tommy Bahama backpack. She was driving a light blue Honda Odyssey with a license plate of 6KPB414.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office A van similar to the one driven by Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office A sticker with this design is located on the back window of Moriarty Puig's van.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (805) 781-4550.