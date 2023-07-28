Watch Now
Sheriff's office names three suspects in deadly 2022 rural Arroyo Grande shooting

KSBY
Posted at 6:04 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 21:06:42-04

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's office is releasing more information about a shooting near Lopez Lake that left one man dead.

On Nov. 4, 2022, deputies responded to the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital where a man was transported after being shot. That man, 28-year-old Arroyo Grande resident Alexander Montero Pille, died at the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office says they are filing charges against Daniel Jacobo, 22, of Oceano. Deputies say Jacobo was already in custody for an unrelated case involving a drive-by shooting. In this case, Jacobo is now facing charges including involuntary manslaughter, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and making a false crime report.

Alexis Tapiapille, 21, of Oceano, and Marc Anthony Ramos Perez, 21, of Mexico are also being charged as accessories to the crime and for also filing a false crime report. Tapiapille is out of custody on an unrelated case and is awaiting arraignment on this new case. Deputies are still searching for Perez.

Deputies say the involved parties who were there during the incident and transported Pille to the hospital initially reported the shooting was related to a road rage incident on Los Berros Rd. Further investigation found that Pille and the three other men were in the same vehicle near the Lopez Lake area when the incident happened. Detectives believe the shooting was unrelated to a road rage incident.

The District Attorney's Office has reviewed the case and has filed charges against all three suspects.

Daniel Jacobo

