Sheriff's office warns of phone scam making rounds again

A phone scam making rounds again has the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office issuing another warning to residents.

The sheriff’s office says the scam involves people calling and claiming to be from a law enforcement agency. The caller then tells the person they have an outstanding arrest warrant and demands immediate payment, often times through Zelle, Venmo, PayPal, Apple Cash, or other money transfer services, to either clear the warrant or avoid arrest.

The calls may be “spoofed,” making it appear they’re coming from a law enforcement agency or government office.

Sheriff’s officials say the sheriff’s office will “never call and demand payment over the phone to resolve a warrant or criminal matter.”

If you receive a call you believe may be from a scammer, the sheriff’s office offers the following tips:

Hang up immediately

Do not send money or provide financial or personal information

Do not trust caller ID alone, it can be spoofed

If you're unsure whether a call is legitimate, contact the agency directly using a publicly listed phone number

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who believes they may be a victim of this scam to contact local law enforcement.