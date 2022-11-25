Shop in San Luis Obispo over the holidays, earn a gift card

Starting on Black Friday, you can earn a gift card for shopping in San Luis Obispo.

The city and the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce are offering $25 gift cards to anyone who spends $100 at retail shops in the city.

To redeem a gift card, turn in a copy of your receipts to the San Luis Obispo Visitor Center. You'll then be able to choose a gift card from another local business.

Receipts from the following businesses do not qualify: big box retailers, restaurants, convenience and drug stores, grocery stores and supermarkets, lodging businesses, and fueling or gas stations.

The promotion runs from November 25 through December 24 while supplies last, and shoppers can participate up to three times.

This is the third time the Buy Local Bonus program has been offered in San Luis Obispo. It was created in 2020 to encourage support of small local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, the city and the Chamber will debut their Eat Local Bonus program. From January 2 through January 31, 2023, people who spend $100 at local restaurants will be eligible for a $25 gift card.

To learn more about the Buy Local and Eat Local Bonus programs, click here.