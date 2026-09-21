Shoulder work on Highway 41 will cause delays for drivers starting Monday

Starting Monday, September 20, drivers traveling on Highway 41 will face delays.

Caltrans officials say crews will be setting up one-way traffic control between Atascadero and Morro Bay. The work zone will stretch from Los Altos Road to Bear Ridge Road.

Crews are leveling the pavement along the highway shoulder to make it safer for drivers to steer back onto the road.

Officials say the closures will occur daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and signs will warn drivers before they reach the work zone.

The project is expected to wrap up by the end of September.