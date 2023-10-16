Sign-ups underway for Lompoc Colorthon 5K

There's still time to sign up for the Colorthon 5K happening near Lompoc later this month.

The event is a fundraiser for the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation.

Pre-registration is available through Oct. 24 for the Colorthon taking place Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. at The Mission Club. Pre-registration includes a $5 discount, T-shirt and bag.

Money raised helps the foundation purchase near equipment and materials for the Rehabilitation Services Department, which serves Lompoc Valley Medical Center and its other facilities.

