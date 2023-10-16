Watch Now
Sign-ups underway for Lompoc Colorthon 5K

Posted at 11:35 AM, Oct 16, 2023
There's still time to sign up for the Colorthon 5K happening near Lompoc later this month.

The event is a fundraiser for the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation.

Pre-registration is available through Oct. 24 for the Colorthon taking place Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. at The Mission Club. Pre-registration includes a $5 discount, T-shirt and bag.

Money raised helps the foundation purchase near equipment and materials for the Rehabilitation Services Department, which serves Lompoc Valley Medical Center and its other facilities.

For more information, click here.

