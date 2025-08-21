Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Signs to look out for to avoid heat-related illnesses

A heat wave is here and it’s important that everyone is prepared for the warmer temperatures.

Dr. Rachel May, a medical director and owner of Med Stop Urgent Care in San Luis Obispo, says heat-related illnesses can range from a heat rash and cramps to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“A heat stroke is when you have a core body temperature over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, associated also with a change in your mentation, confusion and seizures,” Dr. May said.

She says children and seniors are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, but she says it can still affect anybody. Dr. May says one common sign for heat-related illness is feeling confused.

“And has been out exerting themselves, and it is warmer to really get them cooled down and to a cool place,” Dr. May said.

Dr. May says some tips to avoid heat-related illnesses include avoiding exercising during the hottest time of day, staying hydrated, taking breaks and wearing light colored and loose clothing

