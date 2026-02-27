Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Skar, our Pet of the Week, is looking for his forever home

Every week, we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is three-year-old Skar's turn.
Skar is about 3 years old, a mixed-breed dog full of love, and ready to find his forever home!

He was dropped off at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter with a lot of injuries and in need of significant medical attention. From there, he was brought to Woods Humane Society, seen by their veterinary team and is now feeling a lot better.

He is very sweet and loves to play and cuddle!

