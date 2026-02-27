Skar, our Pet of the Week, is looking for his forever home

Every week, we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is three-year-old Skar's turn.

Skar is about 3 years old, a mixed-breed dog full of love, and ready to find his forever home!

He was dropped off at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter with a lot of injuries and in need of significant medical attention. From there, he was brought to Woods Humane Society, seen by their veterinary team and is now feeling a lot better.

He is very sweet and loves to play and cuddle!

Click here for information on Skar!