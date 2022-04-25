Skydiving stunt in Arizona did not go as planned

Pilots and cousins Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington trained for months at the Oceano and San Luis Obispo airports to accomplish one dangerous stunt.

The two planned to intentionally set their planes into a nosedive at 14,000 ft and then skydive into the other plane.

Cal Poly Professor Paulo Iscold was the main aeronautical engineer for the plane swap.

Unfortunately, the stunt did not play out as they had hoped for.

A live stream of the event taking place in Arizona shows the two planes take the nosedive. The pilots then exit the aircraft and as they are floating mid-air, one of the planes loses control.

The aircraft starts twirling, getting awfully close to the other plane. One of the pilots is able to reach the other plane and gains control of the aircraft.

Neither Hulu or Red Bull, who were the main organizers of the event, have issued a comment.

No word on injuries at this time.

