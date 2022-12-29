SLO Airport travel scene is calm, but plane ticket prices are going up

At the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, it is a very different scene compared to the chaos seen in major airports across the country.

Inside the airport on Wednesday, there were no lines, and the arrival/departure board showed only one canceled flight from San Luis Obispo to Denver.

Passengers told KSBY News that they felt relieved going in and out of the San Luis Obispo Airport with ease.

Online, though, flight prices out of San Luis Obispo are going up.

On the website Kayak, for example, a flight from San Luis Obispo to San Diego on Dec. 30, 2023, ranges in price from nearly $600 to $2,500.

Another popular site is Expedia which shows prices on the same date for a flight from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles going for $439 to $1,300.

Sherri Goforth was at the San Luis Obispo Airport on Wednesday and said she had to be rebooked after her flight was canceled on Christmas Eve because of a mechanical issue.

“Everybody here at this airport in San Luis were working so hard to try to get everybody rebooked,” Goforth said. “We lost quite a bit, we were first class and rebooking there were no more first-class seats available, so we kind of lost that, so it cost us more to sit in different seats.”

Debrah Delcoure said her partner was going through a travel nightmare not being able to depart from Mexico. She said he had to find a completely different itinerary and noticed the price hike.

“He had to buy a whole new ticket from another airline because it was scheduled with Volaris, and they're just canceled,” Delcoure said.

The parking lot at the SLO Airport was pretty full on Wednesday, so it’s a good idea to arrive at least two hours early to secure parking or consider using ride-sharing services if traveling this weekend.