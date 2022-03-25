SLO-based moving company collecting medical supplies for Ukrainian refugees

Meathead Movers is collecting various supplies to send to Ukrainian refugees overseas.

It is a way the company says they felt they could help.

“You know, being emotionally exhausting for a mom, for a family, when you know your little one is simply crying. But when they're crying because you can't provide what they need is just that much more stressful,” said Melissa Martinez, senior sales manager at Meathead Movers.

Meathead Movers is partnering with Operation USA to send much-needed, over-the-counter medical supplies to Poland.

“This organization cannot accept more than two, 26-foot trucks full because of the size of the shipping containers, so that's our goal. Luckily, the supplies are really small. Like, we can take a lot of Band-Aids in this box,” said Dawn Ventura, director of communications at Meathead Movers.

Donors can drop off new, unopened supplies that have an expiration date of at least a year from now.

Acetaminophen / Tylenol

Adhesive bandages (Band-Aids) in several sizes

Adhesive tape

Bandage Strips, 1''x3''

Butterfly bandages

Diphenhydramine / Benadryl

Elastic bandage

Eye Wash, 4oz.

Hydrocortisone cream (1%),

Ibuprofen / Advil

Irrigation syringe, 20cc with an 18 gauge tip

Loperamide / Imodium

Medical Adhesive tape rolls (2 - 3" inches)

Miconazole

Pepto-Bismol pills

Rolled gauze

Saline eye drops

Tourniquets

Triple Antibiotic Ointment

Tweezers



Meathead Movers

“So right now we're just going to boxes in the lobby and we'll see what we get again because we're going to cap out at the two trucks maximum. We're going to see how many people come to our warehouse. But if we have room and we're going to go out to other shopping centers and see if we can collect those items,” said Ventura.

The drive will go through next Wednesday, March 30. All seven branches of Meathead Movers are participating throughout Central and Southern California.

Meathead Movers is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 3600 S. Higuera St. in San Luis Obispo for people seeking to donate.

