SLO CAL Open Surf Competition comes to an end.

Sunday was the final day of competition at the SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach surfing competition presented by French Medical Center.

This was the fourth and last day of competition for the professional surfers participating in this renowned event.

“It's important because it's a big event for North America,” explained Kade Matson, who is a professional surfer. “It's a qualifier for the challenger series at the end of the year.”

The competition acts as a qualifier for both the men's and women's World Surf League Professional Surf Contest.

“That's, everyone that comes here, that's their goal to get there so it starts here.” added Matson.

John Mel was the winner of the men's competition while Alyssa Spencer prevailed in the women's competition.

The World Surf League Finals will be in Sept. 2022 taking place Lower Trestles in Southern California.

For more information on other surfing competitions, click here.