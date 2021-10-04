SLO Chamber announces a free program to make the workforce more family-friendly

The SLO Chamber announced a free program today, Family-Friendly Workplace Accelerator, which aims to make it easier for people formerly unable to work due to family obligations, to rejoin the workforce.

The program, funded by the County of San Luis Obispo and First 5, would provide support and resources to local businesses in hopes to build a more inclusive workforce with family-friendly policies.

A few of the policies include: accommodations and support, flexible scheduling, health spending accounts and child care support.

“The County is proud to support this leading-edge program that will so greatly benefit our county’s children and their families, and ultimately help attract top talent to San Luis Obispo, fostering a more diverse and inclusive workforce,” said District 2 Supervisor and First 5 Commission Chair, Bruce Gibson. “With the help of the Family-Friendly Workplace Accelerator Program, we can get more parents back to work with peace of mind and stimulate our local economy.”

With these changes, more parents would be able to return to the workforce, resulting in a possible $108 million increase in gross regional product for the County.

Spearheading this program is Christina Lefevere Lanter, a Cal Poly lecturer.

She will be joining the Chamber, taking on the role of Workforce Development Manager.

“Increasing family-friendliness is essential to our goal of supporting business success, growing our economy, and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workforce,” said Jim Dantona, SLO Chamber President/CEO. “We are thrilled to have Christina join the Chamber in this new role, using her vast experience to get this much-needed program off the ground."