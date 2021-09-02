SLO Children's Museum to close for several weeks, citing COVID concerns

The San Luis Obispo Children's Museum has announced that they will be closing their doors for several weeks after Labor Day.

The closure comes from a commitment to stop the spread of COVID-19, the museum says. The museum, located at 1010 Nipomo St., will be relying on San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department data to determine when its doors will reopen.

This will mark the museum's second pandemic closure. On May 19, the museum reopened after a 13-month closure.

After reopening, the museum asked guests to wear masks and practice social distancing.

During the closure, the museum says memberships will be frozen.