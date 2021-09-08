SLO City Council hoping to appoint new mayor at Oct. meeting

San Luis Obispo could have a new mayor come next month.

The four council members voted unanimously Tuesday night to move forward with a consolidated appointment rather than a special election, which city officials said could cost between $150,000 and $200,000.

Many on the council and even community members said they felt the cost was an unnecessary use of funds, adding that a special election would take place after the current mayoral term is halfway over and may not result in great turnout or interest.

Mayor Heidi Harmon announced late last month that she is stepping down to take on a new role as the Senior Public Affairs Director for the Romero Institute's Let's Green CA initiative.

Her last day as mayor will be Sept. 26. Harmon did not take part in the vote on how to fill her seat.

The council at its Oct. 5 meeting will review applications from anyone interested in applying for mayor or the vacant council seat should someone on the council seat be appointed as mayor.

All applicants will be required to submit a letter of interest for either position in advance and also given up to five minutes for a presentation during the meeting.

Each councilmember will then nominate three applicants.

If one applicant receives three or more nominations, a motion would be made to appoint that person effective immediately.

If more than one applicant receives three or more nominations or votes, further discussion will take place.

If no one receives three or more votes, the council can choose to take additional applications.

Those interested in applying for either position are being directed to the city’s website for more information.

The person selected would hold office through the end of the term in late 2022.