SLO City Council to consider new parking ordinance to help businesses, customers

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo City Council will consider a proposed ordinance to allow commercial areas to form commercial parking districts.

Gaven Hussey is the Parking Program Manager for the City of San Luis Obispo. He described commercial parking districts as, "...a combination of property owners that wish to participate in helping address some of the parking concerns in the area. It was originally established as a residential parking district where we had a lot of people that were parking in areas that weren't affiliated with that neighborhood.”

When it comes commercial areas, this can limit access for customers and employees.

“And you know, they're not doing any business in those areas. They live elsewhere and rather than store [their vehicle] over in their neighborhood where they have a residential parking district or pay for the storage at an off-site lot or boatyard, they're choosing to park their property in front of someone else's business,” Hussey explained.

One of the areas heavily impacted is near South Higuera Street, between Prado Road and Tank Farm Road.

Creating a district would require vehicle owners to get a permit to park at specific times.

It would be different than the 72-hour parking ordinance which allows vehicles or licensed property to remain parked in the same place for no more than 72 hours.

If the ordinance is passed, commercial parking districts wouldn't be established immediately Businesses in a particular area would have to request to form a district.

They would need a 60% majority of businesses or properties in the area to participate.

"And if we have a 60% majority, then we bring it forward to council as a district willing to be formed," Hussey said. "Then we have to go through the process of actually noticing everyone affiliated with that area and posting signage.”

The San Luis Obispo City Council meets virtually Tuesday at 6 p.m. Click here for the full agenda and information on how to participate.