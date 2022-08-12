SLO City Fire Chief to retire in November

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Chief will retire in the fall after three and a half years in the role, the city announced Friday.

Chief Keith Aggson has worked in fire service for 34 years, serving as SLO City Fire Chief since being sworn in on March 19, 2019.

He says he plans to transition out of the role in November 2022.

Prior to joining SLO City Fire, Aggson was a firefighter in Atascadero, Templeton and Paso Robles. He got his start with Atascadero Fire Department in 1988 and was promoted to fire captain there, a role he held for 19 years. He was an interim fire chief in Templeton before becoming a battalion chief in Paso Robles. In late 2016, Aggson became a deputy fire chief in San Luis Obispo, and in fall 2018, he became interim fire chief.

"When I arrived here, SLO had a great fire department. It has been my honor to work with the team to build up on that standard of excellence so we can be even more prepared to meet the changing needs of our community and continue to provide exceptional service," Aggson said in a statement.

When Aggson was sworn in as fire chief, he was filling a vacancy left behind by former chief Garret Olson, who retired in October 2018.

The city is working to hire a new fire chief. The deadline to submit an application is Monday, Aug. 15.