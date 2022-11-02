SLO City Fire Department seeks community input for next 5-year plan

The City of San Luis Obispo’s Fire Department wants to know how it can best serve you, so they’re asking the community to give input via an online survey.

The SLO City Fire Department’s last five-year strategic plan was developed in 2018 and is set to expire in 2023. Moving forward, they want to hear from the public about what worked, what didn’t, and what's next.

"We're looking to talk to our community members, hear from our community members to make sure our organizational priorities are in line with their needs," said James Blattler, City of San Luis Obispo Emergency Manager.

Currently, in year four of the previous five-year plan, the department wants to reflect on its strategic direction. With the community's feedback in mind, they followed five core guiding principles:



Connecting with the community

Continuously evaluating programs and service delivery

Analyzing relevant data to inform decision-making

Improving organizational culture, sustainability and health

Supporting fiscal sustainability in department operations.

"This particular strategic plan has allowed us to implement other things to assist the community and one of those things has been the mobile crisis unit," explained Acting Battalion Chief John MacDonald, San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

Started on a two-year probationary period, the unit includes a social worker paired with an Emergency Medical Technician and is intended to improve residents' ability to access needed social services.

"Which has been really impactful to help some of the homeless issues our community is facing," Blattler said.

Another success is the department's expansion of the Open Space Rescue Program with the addition of mountain e-bikes and a utility terrain vehicle which were added in 2020.

The survey to provide the department with feedback is a 10-question survey, half fill-in and half multiple choice. You have until November 14 to fill out the survey if interested.

