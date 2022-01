San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to reports of an injured person at Bishop Peak Open Space around 1:30 P.M.

According to fire officials, they assisted a patient with a leg injury.

Cal Fire SLO, California Highway Patrol (CHP) and members of San Luis Obispo County’s Urban Search and Rescue assisted with this rescue.

CHP’s H70 helicopter was deployed to support rescue crews.

The condition of the patient has not been disclosed.