City of SLO starts Phase 3 of roundabout project

A stretch of Orcutt Rd. will be closed as the City of San Luis Obispo heads into a new phase to build a roundabout.

Jennifer Rice, Transportation Planner and Engineer for the City of San Luis Obispo, told KSBY News, “We’re going to be closing the north leg of Orcutt Road temporarily for the next three months, approximately. But we’ll also be restoring the East West connection from Tank Farm to Orcutt.”

Instead of turning right to go north on Orcutt Rd., drivers will continue straight on Tank Farm Rd.

We spoke to neighbors about how they feel about the construction.

"It's been inconvenient, but we've found out ways around it, and it looks like it's getting close," Dale Wolff, a nearby resident, said. "I was just saying seems to be smoothing out of it."

Phase 3 will reopen access to the parking lot at Islay Hill Park.

Andrew Rodriguez, another San Luis Obispo resident, said, "We had to park in the neighborhood over there once and kind of walk-in, but [there is] nothing wrong with that.

City officials expect the roundabout to be done this July.

“The final phases of the project will restore access to all legs of the intersection, so traffic flow will be less impacted, but will be some residual construction work at the end,” Rice said.

Beginning Wednesday, March 9, drivers should expect a 10 minute delay. Officials recommend commuters avoid the intersection all together if possible, as contractors will be temporarily closing the north leg of Orcutt Rd.

During this part of the work, residents will still have access to their properties during construction. However, the road will be closed to through traffic.

This phase of construction is expected to wrap up in June.