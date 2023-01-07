SLO City Warming Center open Saturday night

The San Luis Obispo Warming Center at 40 Prado will be open Saturday evening due to the high chances of rain.

Overnight guests will be provided a safe and warm place to sleep, a hot shower, and a hot meal.

Guest check-in is from 7 to 9 p.m. at 40 Prado Road. However, if someone leaves, they may not return that night. The Warming Center closes at 6 a.m.

COVID-19 precautions are in place at the warming center (HEPA Filters, social distancing, facility mask requirement).

Service animals are allowed inside, and secure kennels are provided for pets who are not vaccinated or registered as service animals.

The Warming Center currently needs volunteers and the following donations:

· Sleeping bags

· Blankets

· Large trash bags

· Tents

· Coffee, tea, creamer, sugar

· Yoga mats & roll-up mattresses

· Instant noodles/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)

· Large backpacks

· New socks and warm gloves

· Rain gear/ponchos/umbrellas

· Warm clothing (pants/sweatpants, sweaters, & coats)

· Volunteers (sign up here)

· Gift cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

Warming Center donations can be dropped off at 40 Prado Road.

If you would like more information or would like to receive services, contact 40 Prado at (805) 544-4004.