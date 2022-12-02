SLO City Warming Center to open Friday evening

For the second day in a row, the San Luis Obispo Warming Center at 40 Prado will be open on Friday evening due to the high chances of rain.

Overnight guests will be provided a safe and warm place to sleep, a hot shower, and a hot meal.

Guest check-in is from 7 to 9 p.m. at 40 Prado Road. However, if someone leaves, they may not return that night.

The Warming Center closes at 6 a.m.

Current staff capacity, allow for the provision of 20 warming center beds for this evening, additionally, guests must be in good standing with the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

40 Prado Homeless Services Center is open every day from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Individuals and families must complete an intake before utilizing services at 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

Intakes are done Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays by appointment only. Please contact the shelter front desk to set up an appointment for intake or get more information on services at 805-544-4004 x6.

COVID-19 precautions are in place (HEPA Filters, social distancing, facility mask requirement).

Service animals are allowed inside, and secure kennels are provided for pets who are not vaccinated or registered as service animals.

Smoking is permitted only in the designated smoking area.

The Warming Center currently needs donations of the following:

· Large trash bags

· Tents

· Coffee, tea, creamer, sugar

· Yoga mats & roll-up mattresses

· Instant noodles/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)

· Large backpacks

· New socks and warm gloves

· Rain gear/ponchos/umbrellas

· Warm clothing (pants/sweatpants, sweaters, & coats)

· Volunteers (sign up here)

· Gift cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

Warming Center donations can be dropped off at 40 Prado Road.

If you would like more information or would like to receive services, please contact 40 Prado directly at (805) 544-4004.

For individuals needing immediate support, SLO Hotline is a confidential mental health support, crisis, and suicide prevention telephone line that provides mental health resource information.

The SLO Hotline is available 24 hours a day at (800) 783-0607.