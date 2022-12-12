SLO city Warming Center to open Monday night

The San Luis Obispo city Warming Center at 40 Prado will be open due to the temperature being at or below 38 degrees this evening.

Current staff capacity, allow for the provision of *limited warming center beds for this evening, additionally, guests must be in good standing with the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

Overnight guests will be provided a safe and warm place to sleep, a hot shower, and a hot meal.

Guest check-in is from 7 to 9 p.m. at 40 Prado Road. However, if someone leaves, they may not return that night. The Warming Center closes at 6 a.m.

COVID-19 precautions are in place at the warming center (HEPA Filters, social distancing, facility mask requirement).

Service animals are allowed inside, and secure kennels are provided for pets who are not vaccinated or registered as service animals.

Smoking is permitted only in the designated smoking area.

40 Prado Homeless Services Center is open every day from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Individuals and families must complete an intake before utilizing services at 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

Intakes are done Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays by appointment only. Please contact the shelter front desk to set up an appointment for intake or get more information on services at 805-544-4004 x6.

For individuals needing immediate support, SLO Hotline is a confidential mental health support, crisis, and suicide prevention telephone line that provides mental health resource information. Available 24 hours a day at (800) 783-0607.

The Warming Center currently needs donations of the following:

· Sleeping bags

· Blankets

· Large trash bags

· Tents

· Coffee, tea, creamer, sugar

· Yoga mats & roll-up mattresses

· Instant noodles/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)

· Large backpacks

· New socks and warm gloves

· Rain gear/ponchos/umbrellas

· Warm clothing (pants/sweatpants, sweaters, & coats)

· Volunteers (sign up here)

· Gift cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

Warming Center donations can be dropped off at 40 Prado.

If you would like more information or would like to receive services, please contact 40 Prado directly at (805) 544-4004.