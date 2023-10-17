SLO 'Clean-Up Week' is here. How you can get rid of more trash than usual

If you live in San Luis Obispo and must dispose of excess items or trash — now's your chance.

The city's bi-annual 'Clean-Up Week' is here, where residents can place additional bags of garbage alongside their usual weekly disposal at no extra cost.

Single-family residences can set out up to six additional bags of trash.

"We do encourage residents to try to donate or sell items that are in good working condition," said Tina Clark, the waste and recycling coordinator for the city. "Of course, sometimes items have reached the end of their lives and our clean-up week is an opportunity to get rid of them."

Residents can also schedule a bulky-item pickup — such as for a mattress or piece of furniture — with the city by calling San Luis Garbage at (805) 543-0875. Although, that'll cost you. Officials with the city will give you an estimate before scheduling so you know what you will have to pay.

If you miss this week's clean-up event or want to wait for the next one for a reduced price tag on a bulky-item pickup — that'll happen in the spring about the time Cal Poly moves out. By scheduling at least five days ahead of your bulky item pickup, you can receive a reduced rate.

The City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department also reminds residents that it is illegal to place items on the side of the road without scheduling a bulky item pick-up and not to throw out hazardous waste in trash or recycling containers.

Hazardous materials do not qualify for clean-up week. Those can be disposed of by calling Cold Canyon Landfill.