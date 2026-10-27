SLO Co. E. coli cases may be linked to local farm, health officials say

Public health officials in San Luis Obispo County are investigating whether a local pumpkin patch is linked to five recent Shiga toxin-producing E. Coli cases.

The county on Tuesday said while the source of the infection is under investigation, the suspected exposure period is between Oct. 16 and 18.

Anyone who visited Brookshire Farms on Los Osos Valley Road during that time period and is experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms, including bloody diarrhea, severe abdominal pain, or symptoms of severe dehydration, is urged to contact a health care provider.

The county states the highest risk for complications is to children under the age of 10.

“We are working diligently to identify the source of these infections to protect the health of our community,” County Health Officer Dr. Christy Mulkerin said in a press release. “We encourage anyone who may have been exposed and is experiencing symptoms consistent with E. coli infection to seek immediate medical attention.”

Brookshire Farms is closing voluntarily and cooperating with public health during the investigation, according to a county press release, which states it’s looking into whether additional people in the community may be at-risk.

KSBY Community Reporter Valentina Saldana spoke with the farm's owner on Tuesday. He reiterated their cooperation with public health while stating that a direct link between their farm and the cases has not been confirmed.

“Public Health is also gathering information, investigating potential exposures, and conducting follow-up activities to determine whether the cases are connected,” the press release states.

Symptoms of E. Coli can include vomiting, diarrhea, and severe stomach cramps. Health officials say some infections can lead to more serious complications like kidney damage.