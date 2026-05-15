SLO Co. elections office fixing voter guide mistake

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office is fixing a mistake in the official voter guide for the June 2 Primary Election.

According to a spokesperson from the office, a staffer failed to properly save an email from the American Independent Party.

As a result, the American Independent Party's endorsements were left out of the guide.

In a statement, the clerk-recorder’s office said, "While we regret the omission of the AI Party's endorsements, we worked quickly and cooperatively with the party chair to remedy the situation in a manner that he was comfortable with.”

To fix the mistake, the office is mailing a postcard with the missing endorsements to all voters.

The spokesperson says leftover funds from the 2025 special election will pay for the mailing.