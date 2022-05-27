SLO Co. Health Dept. seeks applicants for pandemic recovery projects

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is requesting applications to fund projects that address the public health impacts or worsening metrics brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of up to $5.9 million is available for up to 12 projects. Non-profits, government agencies, businesses, or coalitions are eligible to apply.

Projects must address one or more of the following areas in project proposals:

• Access to Care: SLO County has long faced healthcare workforce challenges and disparities in access to care. The pandemic has made these challenges even more extreme. Building a robust healthcare workforce and ensuring equitable access to care will be key to a healthy future for our community.

• Mental Health & Substance Abuse: The pandemic and related social isolation exacerbated mental health and substance abuse problems that were already on the rise for many populations in the years prior to the pandemic. Addressing these complex challenges will be key to building individual and communitywide foundations for long-term health.

• Food Access: Many households struggled to meet their basic needs during the pandemic, including access to healthy food. Addressing this need will be key to a robust and complete recovery as a community.

• Healthy Aging: Seniors worldwide, including in SLO County, have faced a disproportionate burden of both the physical and emotional impacts of the pandemic and the related grief and social isolation. Alleviating those physical and emotional burdens can increase the quality and length of our seniors' lives.

This one-time funding is provided by the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The deadline to apply is June 30, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Click here for more information.