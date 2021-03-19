SLO Co. health officials report 17 new COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 20,189 confirmed cases as of March 19.
Health officials say nine people are currently hospitalized.
Fourteen of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. One of them is taken by a COVID-19 patient. There are 222 active cases in the county. A total of 19,712 people have recovered from the virus.
San Luis Obispo County has had 253 deaths attributed to the virus.
Breakdown of cases by location:
Paso Robles - 3,986
San Luis Obispo - 3,858
California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384
Atascadero - 1,902
Nipomo - 1,530
Arroyo Grande - 1,421
Grover Beach - 843
Oceano - 682
Templeton - 604
San Miguel - 512
Los Osos - 463
Morro Bay - 413
Cal Poly (campus residents) - 374
Pismo Beach - 329
Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 206
Cambria - 175
Shandon - 139
Santa Margarita - 136
Creston - 84
Cayucos - 68
Avila Beach - 28
San Simeon - 21
Bradley - 7
The locations of 11 additional cases are under investigation, and another ten are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.
TESTING
Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.
Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.
VACCINATIONS
San Luis Obispo County has opened up vaccine eligibility to the following groups:
- People 65 years of age and older
- Anyone age 16-64 who is at high risk because of certain severe medical conditions or disabilities
- Education and child care workers
- Emergency services workers
- Food and agriculture workers
- Health care and community health workers
- Long-term care facility residents and staff
To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.
For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.