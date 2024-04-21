SLO Co., seeking public feedback on LOVR Corridor Concept Plan at open house

Community members are invited to share their feedback and ideas on the Los Osos Valley Road Corridor Concept Plan at the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department's open house this week.

The Los Osos Valley Road Corridor has been the subject of multiple planning efforts over the years.

The Los Osos Valley Road Corridor Concept Plan will consolidate that information into one comprehensive document to be used as a conceptual design tool to facilitate corridor improvements and future projects. The County is leading this planning effort with support from SLOCOG.

At the open house, county staff will have various stations set up with corridor segment maps.

County officials say this is an opportunity for interactive face-to-face sharing, data gathering, and outreach.

The open house will take place on Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Monarch Grove Multipurpose Room.

The county is also continuing to take input on the project's website.