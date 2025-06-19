SLO Co. Sheriff's Office warns of new phone scam targeting local residents

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new phone scam targeting local residents.

Officials say the Sheriff's Office has been receiving four to five calls per day from individuals reporting that they were contacted by someone claiming to be from the agency.

According to authorities, the caller often states that there is a warrant for the person's arrest— commonly citing missed federal jury duty— and demands immediate payment to avoid arrest.

Officials say scammers have been using the names of actual Sheriff's Office employees to make the calls appear legitimate.

In many cases, victims are reportedly told to go to the Sheriff's Office to pay a fine, or they are threatened with arrest if they hang up.

Payment is often demanded in the form of gift cards or other non-traceable methods, according to authorities.

The Sheriff's Office reminded the public in a press release on Wednesday that it does not contact individuals by phone to demand money, payment for bail, or the resolution of warrants.

Additionally, officers report that the agency will never ask for or accept money or gift cards as a form of payment for these matters.

Anyone who receives such a call should hang up immediately and report the incident to their local law enforcement agency, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities urge community members to spread the word by informing family, friends, and neighbors— especially seniors and vulnerable individuals— so they are prepared in case they receive a similar call.